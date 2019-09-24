Eaton went 3-for-4 with a solo homer, two runs scored and a walk during Monday's 7-2 win over the Phillies.

Eaton set two new career highs Monday with his 15th home run and 99th run scored. He was finally able to stay healthy for a full season with the Nationals and it paid off with a .283/.367/.435 slash line over 632 plate appearances.

