Eaton went 2-for-4 with one RBI in Friday's 3-2 win over Miami.

Eaton delivered an RBI single in the fourth to tie the game at one. He's been heating up at the plate recently, as he's gone 9-for-26 with four RBI and four walks over his last seven games, although he hasn't recorded an extra-base hit over that span.

