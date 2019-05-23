Eaton went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Mets.

He took Jacob deGrom deep in the first inning, and that was the only run the Nats could muster on the night. Eaton's slashing .269/.336/.378 through 48 games with four homers, five steals, 12 RBI and 26 runs, but it's the fact that he's stayed healthy after suiting up for only 118 games over the prior two seasons that's been the most impressive thing about his campaign so far.