Eaton was pulled from Monday's game against the Mets after just two innings, seemingly due to a knee injury, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Eaton had missed three straight games with knee soreness before returning to the lineup Monday. His return was apparently premature, as he didn't last long before being replaced by Gerardo Parra. It's not clear how much more time he'll need to rest.

