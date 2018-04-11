Nationals' Adam Eaton: Likely needs DL stint
Eaton (ankle) expects to go on the disabled list to let his bone bruise heal, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The bone bruise in Eaton's ankle continues to hamper him, which caused him to be scratched from Tuesday's lineup. Per Zuckerman, Eaton plans to rest his leg over the next week before resuming baseball activity. Provided that the Nationals make the move official, they'll be able to date it retroactive to April 9. Brian Goodwin and Howie Kendrick stand to see most of the starts in left field while Eaton is sidelined.
