Eaton is on the bench for the fourth time in five games Friday against the Mets.

Eaton had originally only been losing playing time to Victor Robles against lefties but has now sat against two of the last three righties in addition to each of the last five lefties. Eaton's .294/.383/.405 line doesn't cry out for a demotion, but with the Nationals out of the playoff race they have good reason to rest their injury-plagued veteran in favor of the rookie. Robles will be in center Friday with Bryce Harper in right, in what appears to be the default configuration going forward.