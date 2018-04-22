Nationals' Adam Eaton: May be nearing return from DL
Eaton (ankle) is hoping to return during Washington's upcoming series against the Giants, which starts Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
It remains to be seen if these plans will come to fruition, as Eaton has to undergo additional examinations with the Nationals' medical staff. However, the team is optimistic that he'll be able to come off the disabled list soon, as he's been able to increase his level of activity recently and has regularly participated in running drills and batting practice.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...