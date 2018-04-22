Eaton (ankle) is hoping to return during Washington's upcoming series against the Giants, which starts Tuesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

It remains to be seen if these plans will come to fruition, as Eaton has to undergo additional examinations with the Nationals' medical staff. However, the team is optimistic that he'll be able to come off the disabled list soon, as he's been able to increase his level of activity recently and has regularly participated in running drills and batting practice.