Eaton is leading off and starting in right field Thursday against the Phillies.

The Nationals are switching up the lineup a little in hopes of getting a runner on base ahead of Trea Turner and Juan Soto. Eaton had been locked into the No. 2 spot in the order until Aug. 28, when he was dropped down to the No. 5 and No. 6 spots, where he has been hitting over the last week.