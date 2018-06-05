Eaton (ankle) will shift his rehab to High-A Potomac on Tuesday, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.

Eaton will join Potomac on Tuesday to continue his rehab after going 0-for-5 with a walk in a pair of rehab appearances with Double-A Harrisburg last week. He's still hoping to return when first eligible on June 8, though nothing has been confirmed at this point. Once Eaton is healthy, he'll likely assume a starting role next to Bryce Harper and Juan Soto, pushing Michael Taylor to a reserve role.