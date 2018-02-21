Nationals' Adam Eaton: No limitations Tuesday
Eaton (knee) appeared to face no limitations during Tuesday's voluntary workout, as the outfield shagged flyballs in left field, went through defensive drills and took batting practice, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports. "He's coming along," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said of Eaton. "He wants to play [Wednesday] if he could. But like I said, for us, it's about getting ready for Opening Day and we'll take one day at a time. His progression is great. He worked out with the outfielders. He felt really part of the team today taking BP and everything."
As anticipated, Eaton appears to be in fine condition after he was limited to just 23 games in his first season with Washington upon tearing the ACL in his left knee last April. Martinez's comments suggest that the Nationals will limit Eaton's workload during Grapefruit League play, but he should be ready for everyday duties once Opening Day arrives. Moving from center to left field this season should help Eaton from a durability standpoint, but coming off a major knee injury, there's a decent chance the 29-year-old is less aggressive as a basestealer compared to prior seasons.
