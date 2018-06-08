Nationals' Adam Eaton: Not activated Friday
Eaton (ankle) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants and remains on the disabled list for the time being, according to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.
Eaton hoped to come off the 60-day disabled list Friday when first eligible, but the Nationals decided he was not ready quite yet. Janes did indicate that Eaton was in the Nationals' clubhouse prior to Friday's game though, so there is a chance he could return to action Saturday.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Moving rehab to Potomac•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Could return June 8•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Cleared for rehab assignment•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Takes live batting practice•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Throwing Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Believes he'll be back in six weeks•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart