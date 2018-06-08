Eaton (ankle) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Giants and remains on the disabled list for the time being, according to Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post.

Eaton hoped to come off the 60-day disabled list Friday when first eligible, but the Nationals decided he was not ready quite yet. Janes did indicate that Eaton was in the Nationals' clubhouse prior to Friday's game though, so there is a chance he could return to action Saturday.