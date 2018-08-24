Nationals' Adam Eaton: Not in Friday's lineup
Eaton is out of the lineup against the Mets on Friday.
Eaton will take a seat on the pine with left-hander Jason Vargas on the hill for New York. In his place, Michael Taylor will draw a start in the outfield while Trea Turner hits atop the order.
