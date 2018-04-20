Eaton (ankle) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Dodgers.

Eaton almost certainly would have been in Friday's lineup had the Nationals decided to activate him from the disabled list; but either because he needs more recovery time, or because his first game back would have come against Clayton Kershaw, it looks like his absence will extend at least one more day. The Nationals have not released an official target date for Eaton's return, but he is with the club, so he may be able to avoid a rehab assignment before coming off the DL.