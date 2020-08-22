Eaton isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Marlins.
Eaton went just 2-for-12 with two runs and one RBI over the past three games, and he'll take a breather for the team's first game Saturday. Michael Taylor will start in right field, batting ninth.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Sits for first time•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Homers in Opening Day loss•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Serving as DH in second straight•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Back in action as DH•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Not yet running at 100 percent•