Eaton (hamstring) was able to get on the field Saturday to hit but was only running at 75-80 percent, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

As yet, the Nats don't believe the veteran outfielder will miss Opening Day, as he got an early jump on training camp in January and won't need to completely start from scratch once he's cleared to return. "I'll start getting concerned if he's not playing within the next five or six days," manager Dave Martinez said Sunday. "We could ramp him up here fairly quickly. For me, I told him -- just like these other guys -- 'Until you show me you can do everything, you're going to just stay back there.' "