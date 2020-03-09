Nationals' Adam Eaton: Not yet running at 100 percent
Eaton (hamstring) was able to get on the field Saturday to hit but was only running at 75-80 percent, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.
As yet, the Nats don't believe the veteran outfielder will miss Opening Day, as he got an early jump on training camp in January and won't need to completely start from scratch once he's cleared to return. "I'll start getting concerned if he's not playing within the next five or six days," manager Dave Martinez said Sunday. "We could ramp him up here fairly quickly. For me, I told him -- just like these other guys -- 'Until you show me you can do everything, you're going to just stay back there.' "
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Absence continues•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Nationals exercise option for 2020•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Ties game with solo blast•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Homers in Game 2 victory•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Reyes
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Get Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Draft Civale
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...