Eaton went 1-for-1 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs scored Thursday against the Mets.

Eaton slotted into the No. 2 spot in the lineup and clubbed a solo homer in the third inning to give Washington a 2-0 cushion. He's batting .417 with a home run, four RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base so far this spring.

