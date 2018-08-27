Eaton went 4-for-6 with a two-run home run, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 15-0 win over the Mets.

Eaton clubbed his fifth homer of the season in the eighth inning to extend Washington's lead to nine on the way to a massive victory in the series finale. He finishes the weekend series against New York having gone 6-for-9, and he pushed his batting average to .304 following an impressive day at the plate.