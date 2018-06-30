Nationals' Adam Eaton: On base four times Friday
Eaton went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Friday's rout of the Phillies.
While he didn't join in the Nats' seven-homer barrage, Eaton still more than did his job from the leadoff spot, breaking out of a 1-for-15 mini-slump in the process. The 29-year-old now has a .304/.382/.430 slash line through 24 games, but he's still looking for his first stolen base, and despite Eaton's table-setting ability he'll have a hard time getting everyday playing time as long as Washington is carrying four starter-quality outfielders.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 15
The Reds lineup is replete with sleepers right now. Scott White shares which ones crack his...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 15: Sit Moustakas
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Looking ahead to Week 15
We’re reviewing two-start pitchers, the Most Added list and some red hot hitters to help you...
-
Prospects: Tucker begging for promotion
The Astros have one prospect on the way, but not the one everyone's hoping to see. Scott White...
-
Waivers: Chris Davis figuring it out?
Is Chris Davis starting to turn his season around? Heath Cummings offers up five deeper-league...