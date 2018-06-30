Eaton went 2-for-3 with two walks and two runs scored in Friday's rout of the Phillies.

While he didn't join in the Nats' seven-homer barrage, Eaton still more than did his job from the leadoff spot, breaking out of a 1-for-15 mini-slump in the process. The 29-year-old now has a .304/.382/.430 slash line through 24 games, but he's still looking for his first stolen base, and despite Eaton's table-setting ability he'll have a hard time getting everyday playing time as long as Washington is carrying four starter-quality outfielders.