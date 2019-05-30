Eaton went 1-for-3 with three walks and three runs scored in Wednesday's rout of Atlanta.

The veteran outfielder's patience was on full display, helping set the table for a 14-run outburst by the Nats. Eaton's slashing .273/.396/.432 over his last 12 games with two homers, four RBI and nine runs, and with Washington's offense catching fire, his upside in the latter category remains excellent.

