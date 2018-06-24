Eaton is out of the lineup for the third time in four days Sunday against the Phillies.

Eaton isn't reported to be dealing with an injury, so the string of absences is somewhat odd. He's been back from a two-month absence with an ankle injury for over two weeks now, but it's possible he still needs more rest. Bryce Harper will slide over to right field, with Michael Taylor getting the start in center.

