Eaton is not listed in the starting lineup for the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds.

Following a disappointing showing from the Nationals' lineup in Game 1 that saw Eaton lead off and go 1-for-3, he's among a few changes for the nightcap. Bryce Harper will slide over from center field to replace him in right, while Michael Taylor joins the lineup in center and Trea Turner slots into the leadoff spot.