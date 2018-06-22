Nationals' Adam Eaton: Out of Friday's lineup
Eaton is not in the lineup against Philadelphia on Friday.
Eaton will hit the bench for a second straight game while Michael Taylor gets another start in center field. Prior to sitting Thursday, Eaton had started seven of the past eight contests. Look for him to get back into the starting lineup Saturday.
