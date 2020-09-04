site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-adam-eaton-out-of-game-1-lineup | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Out of Game 1 lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eaton is not in the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
Eaton jammed his knee running the bases Thursday and will miss at least one game as a result. Michael Taylor will start in right field and bat seventh in the matinee for Washington.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read