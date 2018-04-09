Nationals' Adam Eaton: Out of lineup Monday
Eaton is not in the Nationals' lineup Monday against the Braves.
Eaton had been dealing with a minor ankle injury, causing him to miss Thursday and Saturday's contests, though he was able to return Sunday. The Nationals appear to be easing him back from the injury, as there haven't been any reports of a setback. Unless there's been an unreported issue, expect Eaton to resume his everyday role soon.
More News
