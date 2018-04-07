Eaton (ankle) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

He is dealing with loose scar tissue in his left ankle, and while the last report suggested he would not need a stint on the disabled list, we can't rule that out just yet. Brian Goodwin will get the start in left field, batting seventh.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories