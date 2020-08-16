site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nationals-adam-eaton-out-of-sundays-lineup-750106 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Out of Sunday's lineup
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eaton is not in Sunday's lineup against the Orioles.
He has hit safely in four straight games, batting .353 with four runs and two RBI over that stretch. Michael Taylor will start in right field and bat eighth.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.