Nationals' Adam Eaton: Out of Sunday's lineup
Eaton is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.
Left-hander Mike Montgomery will take the mound for Chicago, keeping Eaton on the bench for the second straight game. Rookie Victor Robles gets the start in center field, with Bryce Harper sliding over to right field for the Nationals.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Sticks on bench for Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: On bench vs. southpaw•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Notches four-hit day•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Not in Friday's lineup•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Collects three hits vs. Miami•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Takes seat Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....
-
Waivers: Help from Mejia, Robles?
A couple of high-profile call-ups have Fantasy owners seeking answers, but Scott White says...