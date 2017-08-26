Nationals' Adam Eaton: Participates in batting practice
Eaton (knee) took batting practice Saturday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
While Eaton has said that he'd like to return before the 2017 season ends, the team has yet to give any indication that such a goal is possible. Regardless of whether or not a 2017 return becomes attainable, it's great that Eaton has been able to make such steady progress recovering from the ACL tear that he suffered in April.
