Eaton was placed on the 10-day injured list with a fractured left index finger Thursday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Eaton suffered his finger injury on a bunt attempt in the second inning Wednesday, and he should miss the remainder of the regular season as a result. Michael Taylor should see the majority of the playing time in right field to finish the season. Brock Holt was reinstated from the paternity list in a corresponding move.