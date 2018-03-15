Eaton (knee) will play outfield in a minor-league game Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Eaton has been limited to DH duties so far in spring training, but he's set to take the field for the first time Thursday. Assuming everything goes as planned, the hope is that the 29-year-old will be ready to make his Grapefruit League debut sometime over the weekend. He appears to be on track for Opening Day at this point, though this will certainly be a situation to monitor as he works his way back into game action in the coming weeks.