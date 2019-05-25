Eaton went 1-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's win over the Marlins.

He took Pablo Lopez deep in the first inning to get the Nats on the board and start the ball rolling on a 12-run outburst by the Washington offense. Eaton's got five homers on the year but two have come in the last three days, pushing his slash line to .272/.339/.391 through 50 games.