Eaton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 3-2 win over the Rockies during the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

The long ball was his first since June 9, and Eaton's seventh of the year. The veteran outfielder continues to be healthy and effective as a table-setter for the Nats, slashing .285/.364/.401 through 96 games -- the most games he's played in three seasons for Washington.