Eaton went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Monday's loss to the Brewers.

His seventh-inning shot off Alex Claudio broke a 2-2 tie and briefly put Max Scherzer in position for the win, but the Nats' beleaguered bullpen promptly gave up a two-spot in the bottom half of the frame. Eaton's now slashing .297/.355/.420 through 33 games with three homers, four steals, 11 RBI and 21 runs, and for once he's been one of the healthier members of the Washington roster.