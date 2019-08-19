Eaton went 2-for-3 with two walks, a triple, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Sunday's win over the Brewers.

It's the third time in the last four games Eaton has banged out multiple extra-base hits. He's slashing .358/.452/.679 through 13 games in August, while Sunday's homer was his 10th of the season -- the first time Eaton's reached double digits in that category since 2016.