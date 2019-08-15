Eaton went 2-for-5 with a double, a three-run home run and a second run scored in Wednesday's 17-7 win of the Reds.

It was a remarkably balanced attack from the Nats, as every starting position player got on base multiple times and scored exactly twice. Eaton is off to a flying start to August, slashing .325/.413/.500 through 10 games with a homer, three steals, four RBI and a whopping 13 runs, and he needs to cross the plate just 23 more times in the Nats' final 42 games to record his first career 100-run campaign.