Nationals' Adam Eaton: Rakes against Marlins
Eaton went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
Hitting leadoff against right-hander Dan Straily, Eaton pushed his spring slash line up to .343/.500/.743, with eight of his 12 hits (five doubles, three homers) going for extra bases. Health is always the biggest concern with the 30-year-old -- he's played only 118 games in two seasons since joining the Nats -- but when he's in the lineup, Eaton should be a prime source of runs while supplying solid numbers in other categories.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Relief Pitcher Tiers 3.0
Individual roles are becoming better defined as opening day nears, but the relief pitcher position...