Eaton went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

Hitting leadoff against right-hander Dan Straily, Eaton pushed his spring slash line up to .343/.500/.743, with eight of his 12 hits (five doubles, three homers) going for extra bases. Health is always the biggest concern with the 30-year-old -- he's played only 118 games in two seasons since joining the Nats -- but when he's in the lineup, Eaton should be a prime source of runs while supplying solid numbers in other categories.