Nationals' Adam Eaton: Reaches base three times in win
Eaton went 2-for-4 with a double, walk, stolen base and two runs Tuesday in the Nationals' 11-1 win over the Rockies.
Eaton hasn't left the yard since June 9, but he's at least performing well enough in other areas to make himself a usable option in all but the shallowest formats. Over 15 games in July, Eaton has slashed .323/.377/.452 with 10 runs, three steals and four RBI. He'll be in the lineup in right field and will bat second Wednesday in the first game of a doubleheader, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was rested for the nightcap.
