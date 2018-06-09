Eaton (ankle) was activated from the 60-day DL on Saturday and will leadoff while starting in right field against San Francisco on Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Eaton will make his return after over two months on the disabled list due to an ankle injury. The 29-year-old figures to slide right back into his spot atop the Nationals' lineup, though it's likely that he will receive a few days off here and there over the next couple weeks in order to stay fresh.