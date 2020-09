Eaton (back) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Sunday against the Braves.

The 31-year-old was scratched from Saturday's lineup due to back spasms, but it never appears to have been a serious issue as he appeared as a pinch hitter and remained in the game defensively. Eaton is 5-for-14 with one home run, two doubles, five runs, two RBI and one stolen base over his past four games.