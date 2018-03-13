Eaton (knee) may have his Grapefruit League debut delayed so that he can continue participating in team workouts, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Prior to this news, the Nationals hadn't specified a day for Eaton to appear in a Grapefruit League game. His rehab has been progressing well, as he's recently received at-bats in minor-league spring training games and remains on track to be active by Opening Day. However, the team is going to continue being careful with Eaton, who tore his ACL early last season, and have him participate in additional controlled workouts before returning to action.