Eaton (ankle) is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Giants, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

While reports have been indicating that Eaton is close to coming off the disabled list, it appears that the 29-year-old has yet to return to full health as he remains on the shelf. With Eaton out, Moises Sierra is starting in left field and hitting fifth Tuesday night.

