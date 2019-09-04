Eaton (knee) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mets, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

He'll sit out for the fifth time in six games while he contends with a bone bruise in his knee, opening up right field for Gerardo Parra. The Nationals are viewing Eaton as day-to-day and could make him available as a pinch hitter in the series finale.

