Eaton (ankle) is shut down from participating in baseball activities, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Eaton was reevaluated last week after the outfielder continued experiencing pain in his ankle. Although he'd appeared close to returning from the disabled list at the latter end of April, it's now unclear when he'll be back in full health. A timeframe for his eventual activation from the DL should start to take shape when he resumes baseball activities. In the meantime, look for Matt Adams and Moises Sierra to see the bulk of the time in left field.