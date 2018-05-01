Nationals' Adam Eaton: Remains shut down from baseball activities
Eaton (ankle) is shut down from participating in baseball activities, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Eaton was reevaluated last week after the outfielder continued experiencing pain in his ankle. Although he'd appeared close to returning from the disabled list at the latter end of April, it's now unclear when he'll be back in full health. A timeframe for his eventual activation from the DL should start to take shape when he resumes baseball activities. In the meantime, look for Matt Adams and Moises Sierra to see the bulk of the time in left field.
More News
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...