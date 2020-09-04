site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Remains sidelined for Game 2
RotoWire Staff
Eaton isn't in the lineup for the second game of Friday's doubleheader against Atlanta.
Eaton won't be in the lineup for either game of Friday's twin bill after jamming his knee while running the bases Thursday. Michael Taylor will start in right field in his place.
