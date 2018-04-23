Nationals' Adam Eaton: Remains sidelined Monday
Eaton (ankle) is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.
While Eaton is reportedly nearing a return from the disabled list, he'll need at least one more day to recover before potentially rejoining the Nationals. The hope is that he'll be ready to return sometime during the team's current series against the Giants, which extends through Wednesday. In the meantime, Matt Adams will pick up a start in left field and hit fifth in his stead.
