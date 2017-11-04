Eaton (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Friday.

Eaton tore his ACL in late April, and was only able to appear in 23 games for the Nationals this season, but should be able to return to full health by the start of the 2018 campaign. During those games, he slashed .297/.393/.462 with two home runs and 13 RBI.

