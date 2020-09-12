site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Removed from lineup
RotoWire Staff
Eaton was removed from Saturday's lineup against Atlanta for an undisclosed reason.
Asdrubal Cabrera will enter the lineup at third base while Yadiel Hernandez takes over in right field. It's unclear if Eaton's absence is related to an injury or if he'll miss any additional time.
