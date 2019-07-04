Eaton is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

After a night game Wednesday, Miami and Washington will wrap up their series finale with a day game that starts at 11:05 a.m. EDT, so both sides will extend rest to multiple veterans. Eaton will be among the contingent sitting Thursday, ending a stretch of 10 consecutive starts, during which he went 11-for-41 (.268 average) with five runs, two RBI and a steal. Gerardo Parra will spell Eaton in right field and bat second.