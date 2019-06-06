Nationals' Adam Eaton: Retreats to bench
Eaton is not in the lineup Thursday against the Padres.
After sitting out just three of the Nationals' first 58 games of the season, Eaton finds himself on the bench for the second time in four games. There has been no word of any injury at this point. Victor Robles is covering right field in his stead, allowing Michael Taylor to pick up a start in center.
