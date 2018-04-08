Eaton (ankle) is starting in left field and hitting leadoff Sunday against the Mets.

There had been hopes that Eaton would be able to return to action Sunday after being held out of the Saturday lineup to nurse an ankle injury. That will indeed be the case, as Eaton will look to continue his hot start to the season. Over seven games, he's gone 10-for-23 (.435) with two home runs and three doubles.